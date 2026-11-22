​US President ​Donald Trump posted ‌on Sunday ​that it would be difficult for ‌him to work with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected ‌Senate majority leader. "It is going to ‌be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become ⁠Senate ​Majority ⁠Leader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed ⁠badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the ​worst history, and I have ⁠little doubt that he will fail again."

Schumer, ⁠a ​New York Democrat, is currently minority leader in the ⁠Senate but Democrats next year will ⁠take ⁠control of both chambers of Congress.