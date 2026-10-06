INDIA bloc protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, urges commuters to avoid New Delhi routes

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of special arrangements for the planned march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office, with traffic to be regulated or diverted from 8 am onwards at and around several key areas of the New Delhi district. According to the traffic advisory, movement is likely to be affected around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas due to barricading and traffic diversions.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and expect diversions, barricading and congestion. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and prefer Metro or public transport wherever feasible. They have also been asked to follow directions from traffic personnel and signage and avoid stopping or parking near restricted areas.

The advisory comes as security arrangements have been significantly stepped up around Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Tuesday in view of a planned protest demonstration by opposition parties. Delhi Police has set up multiple layers of barricades around the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. A heavy presence of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was also seen around Akashvani ahead of the planned march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission office.

Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday morning as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march comes amid the Opposition's campaign over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the Election Commission.

The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. (ANI)