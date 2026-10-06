TVK’s Sathyabama alleges video distortion as voting underway in Dharapuram bypoll, AIADMK' Bhanumathi confident of win

AIADMK candidate Bhanumathi and TVK candidate P Sathyabama cast their votes in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election on Tuesday, with both candidates expressing confidence in their respective prospects. Bhanumathi said voters had been turning out enthusiastically since morning, particularly in rural areas, and praised the Election Commission for making arrangements for the polling.

Voting began early this day for by-elections to five Assembly seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with a Lok Sabha seat in Assam. Speaking to ANI, Bhanumathi said, "People have been voting enthusiastically since morning. In the rural areas especially, people have been coming out and casting their votes with enthusiasm. The Election Commission has also made good arrangements and is carrying out its duties effectively. After the TVK came into the picture, we received information that money and gifts had been distributed in some places. We informed all the flying squads, and they went to the respective locations and conducted inspections.”

She referred to a viral video claiming that Rs 35 crore had been spent in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll by TVK, while stating that she had not watched the video related to the TVK candidate. “A video related to the TVK candidate was also released the other day. I haven't watched it yet. A video claiming that Rs 35 crore has been spent has gone viral. I don't have any particular comment on it at this point. As far as the chances of victory are concerned, the prospects are very bright. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will win by more than 100 per cent. The Two Leaves symbol will definitely emerge victorious,” she further said.

Meanwhile, TVK candidate P Sathyabama alleged that a video released about her had been distorted and misrepresented. She said she will secure one lakh votes in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.

"The video released about me yesterday was distorted and misrepresented. I did not speak like that. They are doing all this because I have a strong chance of winning. I will secure one lakh votes. From the beginning of the election, various things have been distorted and portrayed against me. This video has also been misrepresented. People are clear about what is happening,” she further said. In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in the Madurantakam (SC) constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district. The two seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama.

In Dharapuram, TVK's P Sathyabama is pitted against DMK's Suganya, AIADMK's Banumathi, CPI's Lakshmanan and NTK's Karthika. (ANI)