Trump on Xi, Putin meeting: Great electricity, fantastic relationship
US President Donald Trump on Friday said his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "great electricity," and that the three leaders discussed limiting the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
"We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet. And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They're crazy. We're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a press conference.