​US President ​Donald ‌Trump on Friday said ​his meeting with Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "great electricity," and that ‌the three leaders discussed ‌limiting the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"We spoke about the need to ⁠cooperate ​to ⁠stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat ⁠throughout our planet. And in particular, ​we talked extensively about ensuring ⁠that Iran will never have a ⁠nuclear ​weapon. They're crazy. We're not going to let ⁠them have a nuclear weapon," Trump ⁠said ⁠at a press conference.