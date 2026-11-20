Danish police averted an attempt by Russian intelligence services to assassinate a US-Ukrainian rapper in September ahead of a planned performance, police and ‌security officials said on Friday. Soon after the announcement, Denmark said it was expelling Russia's defence attache in the country in protest, with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen calling the alleged plot an unacceptable transgression.

"We don't want to break off diplomatic relations with Russia in this particular situation that ‌Denmark and Europe are in... But on the other hand, we want to send a very, very strong signal," Rasmussen said. The Russian ‌embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Moscow has regularly denied accusations of stepping up hybrid atacks – incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war – in the region following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PROSECUTORS SAY SUSPECTS HAD LOADED PISTOLS AND KNIVES Police thwarted the attempt when they ⁠arrested three ​men with links to the Danish criminal ⁠underworld shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner was due to give a concert north of Copenhagen on September 25, police and security officials told a press conference.

"It is our ⁠clear assessment that the assassination attempt was planned by the Russian intelligence services," Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, head of Denmark's national security and intelligence service, PET, said. The police and ​security services made their announcements as two Danish men appeared in court near Copenhagen on Friday, charged under Section 108 of ⁠Denmark's Criminal Code, which covers assisting a foreign intelligence service, as well as attempted murder, court documents showed.

Both men denied wrongdoing, broadcaster DR reported. In the court documents, prosecutors ⁠said ​the men were driving towards the venue with two loaded pistols and two knives when police arrested them at around 9.55 p.m. (1955 GMT), five minutes before the concert was due to begin.

One of the suspects had bought a ticket to the concert, according to the ⁠charges. The concert was cancelled. "A Russian assassination attempt is not something we've seen in Denmark before, and that gives me an impression ⁠of an increasingly aggressive and risk-taking Russia," ⁠Kieffer-Kristensen told the press conference.

"We believe that the case is important for understanding the threat that Denmark faces from Russia." PET said in September Russia was recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against ‌Danish defence firms with ‌ties to Ukraine.