US President Donald Trump said on Friday that ‌the US would penalize American companies that build data centers overseas. "We're not going to allow our companies ‌to build data centers outside of our country," ‌Trump said while discussing AI at a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. He said he would ⁠impose ​a "tremendous tax" ⁠on companies that build data centers abroad.

Data centers are critical ⁠to the AI boom because they provide the computing power ​needed to train and run increasingly complex AI ⁠systems, and a penalty could complicate the global AI buildout. Data ⁠center ​developers often locate facilities close to users to reduce delays for time-sensitive tasks such as ⁠payment processing. Transmitting large volumes of data over long distances ⁠can also ⁠add significant costs.