Trump says US to penalize firms building data centers abroad
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US would penalize American companies that build data centers overseas. "We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country," Trump said while discussing AI at a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. He said he would impose a "tremendous tax" on companies that build data centers abroad.
Data centers are critical to the AI boom because they provide the computing power needed to train and run increasingly complex AI systems, and a penalty could complicate the global AI buildout. Data center developers often locate facilities close to users to reduce delays for time-sensitive tasks such as payment processing. Transmitting large volumes of data over long distances can also add significant costs.