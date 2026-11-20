US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed humans should always be involved in military decisions that use artificial intelligence technologies, even as the two countries ‌compete for AI supremacy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday. Bessent told CNBC after returning from Trump's meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, China, that the agreement was among the major achievements of Trump's trip to Asia.

"I think it was very important that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be ‌autonomous for major military actions," Bessent said, referring to the Trump administration's preferred term for the technology: "super intelligence." Bessent said that the US-China agreement on military use of the technology, requiring human involvement and ‌other safeguards, would not be affected by the two countries' competition for AI supremacy. He added that US AI labs needed to maintain their technological lead as the best defense against "dangerous" Chinese AI models that are being used in cyberattacks.

"But there's nothing to do with competition when it says that both sides agree that no major military operation should be launched without a human being involved," Bessent said. He said that the spying allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Chinese national ⁠that he ​was romantically involved with did not come up in ⁠the Trump-Xi bilateral meeting.

Bessent said that Nvidia's second tier AI chip, the H200, remained the most advanced chip that China could purchase with licenses, after Trump took what he called a "very firm line." "I think what we have seen is a paucity ⁠of orders from the Chinese on the H200s as they try to build out their own chip stack, and I think that they are probably many years behind," he added.

Bessent downplayed differences that he had voiced between the views ​of Treasury and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on AI chip restrictions in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, saying Trump administration officials were "all committed to following President Trump's instructions." The Commerce Department ⁠took steps on Monday to further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips, including those used by overseas data centers where Chinese entities can rent computing power.

"I think we are going to see that the proper chip restrictions are in place, the and ⁠the ​remote access has been curtailed," he said. 'ROBUST' TRADE TALKS, NO SPECIFICS

Bessent said that Trump and Xi had a "robust discussion" on trade policy, but he did not highlight any specific points from that part of the meeting. Trump administration officials had said before Trump's trip to Asia that there would not be agreements announced on the "Board of Trade," a process under which the two countries have proposed tariff ⁠reductions on some $30 billion in non-strategic imports from the other, including some agricultural commodities on the Chinese side and mostly consumer goods on the US side. Trump himself said that the Board of ⁠Trade process had brought "greater balance" to the US-China relationship.

Finalization ⁠of the import duty cuts as well as the fate of a tariff truce would appear to fall to a fourth meeting between Trump and Xi in mid-December at the G20 leaders summit in Miami. Bessent said he was approaching the final Trump-Xi summit and the US-China relationship with "a very ‌realistic point of view."

The US does not ‌want to economically de-couple from China. "We just need to de-risk," he said.