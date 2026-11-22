US transportation secretary says flights will return to normal by Monday
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday that US air travel will return to normal by the end of Monday, more than a week after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop.
"It takes some time for the airlines to re-choreograph all of their crews and aircraft. We're going to start seeing things get better today, but I think back to normal tomorrow," Duffy said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.