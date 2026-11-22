​Transportation ​Secretary Sean Duffy ‌said on ​Sunday that US air ‌travel will return to normal by the end of Monday, ‌more than a week ‌after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop.

"It ⁠takes ​some ⁠time for the airlines to ⁠re-choreograph all of their crews ​and aircraft. We're going to ⁠start seeing things get better ⁠today, ​but I think back to normal tomorrow," ⁠Duffy said in an interview on ⁠NBC's "Meet ⁠the Press" program.