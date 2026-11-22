At ​least 2 people ‌were killed ​and about 10 may still be trapped under the rubble of ‌a residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌and local officials said.

"Part of a five-story apartment building ‌has collapsed following a Russian drone attack, Zelenskiy said on X. "I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already ⁠been ​evacuated, and ⁠the fire has been contained." Local officials said four people, including a ⁠teenager, were injured.

Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a large ​pile of rubble, helping residents descend from the damaged ⁠building by ladder and crane platform. At 3:35 p.m. (1335 GMT) rescuers ⁠had ​to stop their search for survivors because of an incoming aerial threat.

Shortly after, three explosions rang ⁠through the town of Dymer, with Reuters footage showing an ⁠unidentified aerial object ⁠on fire falling from the sky. Civilians and rescuers were seen taking shelter in ‌nearby ‌buildings.