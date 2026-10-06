Delhi: BSES to offer ‘Tatkal’ same-day electricity connections for festivals

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are geared up to provide ‘Tatkal’ temporary same-day electricity connection service for Durga Puja celebrations, Ramlilas, Diwali Melas, weddings and other events. According to a press release by BSES, subject to completion of the prescribed formalities and technical feasibility, consumers can obtain a temporary electricity connection within 24 hours.

The initiative offers event organisers a cost-effective alternative to diesel generator sets, while also helping reduce associated noise and air pollution. “Festivals are a time of celebration and togetherness, and reliable electricity plays an important role in making these occasions safe and enjoyable. Through our ‘Tatkal’ service, we are leveraging technology and streamlined processes to facilitate temporary electricity connections within 24 hours. Besides making the process more convenient for consumers, these connections also provide a cleaner alternative to diesel generators and support Delhi’s efforts to reduce pollution,” said a BSES spokesperson.

Consumers can apply for a ‘Tatkal’ temporary electricity connection through multiple channels including the BSES website, mobile apps: BRPL Power App / BYPL Connect, WhatsApp, customer care centres/Digi Seva Kendras and call centres: BRPL – 19123/BYPL – 19122. According to BSES, consumers can also apply for temporary electricity connections for festive events through the Delhi government’s Single Window System at the District Magistrate’s office.

Payments can be made digitally. The ‘Tatkal’ service aims to reduce the processing time for eligible temporary connections — from up to seven days earlier to within 24 hours, subject to completion of the required formalities.

Recognising the importance of uninterrupted electricity during the festive season, BSES has placed its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert. Proactive measures are being taken across the distribution network to strengthen reliability and enable a swift response to any localised issues. BSES teams will remain prepared to support major festive events and celebrations across their respective areas.

BSES has urged organisers of Ramlilas, Durga Puja celebrations, Diwali Melas, weddings and other events to opt for authorised temporary electricity connections instead of using unauthorised wiring or diesel generators. (ANI)