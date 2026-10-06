Delhi: BSES to offer ‘Tatkal’ same-day electricity connections for festivals

According to a press release by BSES, subject to completion of the prescribed formalities and technical feasibility, consumers can obtain a temporary electricity connection within 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:25 IST
Delhi: BSES to offer ‘Tatkal’ same-day electricity connections for festivals
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are geared up to provide ‘Tatkal’ temporary same-day electricity connection service for Durga Puja celebrations, Ramlilas, Diwali Melas, weddings and other events. According to a press release by BSES, subject to completion of the prescribed formalities and technical feasibility, consumers can obtain a temporary electricity connection within 24 hours.

The initiative offers event organisers a cost-effective alternative to diesel generator sets, while also helping reduce associated noise and air pollution. “Festivals are a time of celebration and togetherness, and reliable electricity plays an important role in making these occasions safe and enjoyable. Through our ‘Tatkal’ service, we are leveraging technology and streamlined processes to facilitate temporary electricity connections within 24 hours. Besides making the process more convenient for consumers, these connections also provide a cleaner alternative to diesel generators and support Delhi’s efforts to reduce pollution,” said a BSES spokesperson.

Consumers can apply for a ‘Tatkal’ temporary electricity connection through multiple channels including the BSES website, mobile apps: BRPL Power App / BYPL Connect, WhatsApp, customer care centres/Digi Seva Kendras and call centres: BRPL – 19123/BYPL – 19122. According to BSES, consumers can also apply for temporary electricity connections for festive events through the Delhi government’s Single Window System at the District Magistrate’s office.

Payments can be made digitally. The ‘Tatkal’ service aims to reduce the processing time for eligible temporary connections — from up to seven days earlier to within 24 hours, subject to completion of the required formalities.

Recognising the importance of uninterrupted electricity during the festive season, BSES has placed its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert. Proactive measures are being taken across the distribution network to strengthen reliability and enable a swift response to any localised issues. BSES teams will remain prepared to support major festive events and celebrations across their respective areas.

BSES has urged organisers of Ramlilas, Durga Puja celebrations, Diwali Melas, weddings and other events to opt for authorised temporary electricity connections instead of using unauthorised wiring or diesel generators. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026