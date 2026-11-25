Shein's sales slide as Europe e-commerce fees bite
Online fast-fashion retailer Shein reported a sharp drop in European sales on Wednesday as new fees on e-commerce imports hit demand in its biggest market, pulling down overall revenue. The results are the first to show the impact of the European Union's €3 ($3.28) fee on e-commerce imports, which has pushed up Shein's prices and eroded its competitive edge just as the newly listed company seeks to bolster confidence in its business model.
Third-quarter revenue in Europe fell 27.6% to $2.98 billion after Shein raised prices to offset the additional costs. Group revenue fell 6% to $10.27 billion. Shein cut marketing spending by 41.5%, scaling back online advertising to protect profitability. Operating income rose 17% from a year earlier to $743 million.
Once one of the fastest-growing online retailers, Shein helped intensify price competition for established rivals such as H&M and Zara. But its rapid expansion has stalled since the US and Europe removed duty-free access for e-commerce imports. "Consumers worldwide have become more cautious," the company said in a statement, adding that shoppers are placing more emphasis on value for money.
($1 = 0.9136 euros)