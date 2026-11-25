Online fast-fashion retailer Shein reported a sharp drop in ‌European sales on Wednesday as new fees on e-commerce imports hit demand in its biggest market, pulling down overall revenue. The results are the first ‌to show the impact of the European Union's €3 ($3.28) fee on ‌e-commerce imports, which has pushed up Shein's prices and eroded its competitive edge just as the newly listed company seeks to bolster confidence in its business model.

Third-quarter ⁠revenue ​in Europe fell ⁠27.6% to $2.98 billion after Shein raised prices to offset the additional costs. Group revenue ⁠fell 6% to $10.27 billion. Shein cut marketing spending by 41.5%, scaling back ​online advertising to protect profitability. Operating income rose 17% from a year ⁠earlier to $743 million.

Once one of the fastest-growing online retailers, Shein helped intensify price ⁠competition ​for established rivals such as H&M and Zara. But its rapid expansion has stalled since the US and Europe removed duty-free ⁠access for e-commerce imports. "Consumers worldwide have become more cautious," the company said ⁠in a ⁠statement, adding that shoppers are placing more emphasis on value for money.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)