Three arrested for alleged assault of Nagaland woman, friends in Delhi

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving a woman from Nagaland and her friends in the Chanakyapuri area on October 4, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. According to police, the alleged incident took place in the parking area of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.

As per the woman’s complaint, she was standing in the parking area when three men arrived in a car, allegedly misbehaved with her and attempted to force her into their vehicle. When her friends intervened and tried to protect her, the accused allegedly assaulted them as well, according to the complaint.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video showing a person in police uniform misbehaving with a woman during a protest in the national capital, Additional DCP, New Delhi, Manjeet, said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, DCP Manjeet said the footage started circulating on social media on October 3 and was being portrayed as CCTV footage from the protest site.

He said the accused told police during initial questioning that he was an independent journalist and had studied till Class 10 at a madrasa in Saket, Delhi. Speaking to ANI, DCP Manjeet said, "On 3rd October, we saw footage circulating on social media wherein it is being shown as the CCTV footage from the protest site. It is being portrayed that an individual in Police uniform is misbehaving with a woman. Through social media, the identity of the officer is being revealed. When we examined it, we found that one Nadeem Ahmed, a r/o Palwal, Haryana, was running that channel. We arrested him. In the initial questioning, he told us that he is an independent journalist. He told us that he had studied till class 10 in a madrasa in Saket, Delhi. He also told us that he is a 10th-fail."

The accused told police that he made the video to tarnish the image of the police and create hatred against them among protesters, who could then attack police personnel. He said Ahmed's source of funding and alleged accomplices were being investigated. Police have also seized his phone for further analysis.

"Upon further questioning, he told us that he has AI tools, with the help of which he keeps making such videos. When we asked him why he made such videos, he told us that he wanted to tarnish the image of the police so that the protesters coming there would start harbouring hatred for the Police and start attacking them. We took immediate cognisance of this and arrested him. We will take him into police remand and further question him. His source of funding and accomplices are matters of investigation. We have seized his phone for further analysis. He became more active during the CJP protest. So, we will analyse if this is part of any bigger conspiracy," he further said. (ANI)