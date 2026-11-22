​At least four people ‌were killed in ​Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's Kyiv region on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and local officials ‌said.

The bodies of 3 people were found and about 10 people may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building that was struck by ‌a Russian drone on Sunday morning in the small town of ‌Dymer near Kyiv. "Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack," Zelenskiy said on X. "I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already ⁠been ​evacuated, and the ⁠fire has been contained."

Local officials said four people, including a teenager, were injured. Later on ⁠Sunday, one person was killed when a Russian drone struck a grocery store ​in Vyshneve, southwest of Kyiv, the local governor said on Telegram, adding ⁠that three people were injured.

Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a large pile of ⁠rubble, ​helping residents descend from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform. At 3:35 p.m. (1335 GMT) rescuers had to stop their search for survivors ⁠because of an incoming aerial threat.

Shortly after, three explosions rang through the ⁠town of Dymer, ⁠with Reuters footage showing an unidentified aerial object on fire falling from the sky. Civilians and rescuers were seen taking ‌shelter ‌in nearby buildings.