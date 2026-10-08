Odisha bandh: Scuffle breaks out in Bhadrak, police detain one

A minor scuffle broke out between Odisha bandh protesters and police in Bhadrak on Thursday after INDIA bloc workers blocked National Highway 16 as part of the shutdown.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:03 IST
Odisha bandh: Scuffle breaks out in Bhadrak, police detain one
Bhadrak Additional SP Anshuman Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A minor scuffle broke out between Odisha bandh protesters and police in Bhadrak on Thursday after INDIA bloc workers blocked National Highway 16 as part of the shutdown. The situation came under control after police took one protester to the police station, officials said.

Bhadrak Additional SP Anshuman Dwivedi said the scuffle occurred after a protester allegedly grabbed the collar of a policeman during the demonstration. “There was a minor scuffle. We are talking to them,” Dwivedi said.

Explaining the incident, he said, “During the protest, someone grabbed the collar of a policeman. Because of that, the police have taken him to the police station.” He further said that the protester had allegedly grabbed the collar of the City DSP while he was on duty.

“During the course of duty, someone grabbed the collar of the policeman—our City DSP. So they have taken him away to the police station,” he said. A protester, however, gave a different account of the incident and claimed that the demonstration was being held peacefully until a man allegedly tried to drive his vehicle through the protesters.

“Our protest was going on peacefully and in a disciplined manner. A man came in a vehicle. He tried to forcefully drive through with his vehicle. Our protesting brothers stopped him. At that very moment, claiming that an attack was made on him by our person, the police took our man away to the police station,” the protester said. When asked whether there was a physical scuffle between the two sides, the protester claimed that the man had allegedly shoved a protester when the latter asked him about the bandh.

“When our people requested him regarding the bandh, at that point he shoved our person. At that very time, the police grabbed our man and took him away,” the protester said. The INDIA bloc on Thursday is observing a statewide bandh in Odisha, demanding withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026, and the resignation of the state's Education Minister, Nityanand Gond, and the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

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