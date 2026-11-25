The Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new ‌import duties on a wide range of goods expected. The results of the investigation are expected as soon as Tuesday afternoon, these people said. The US Trade Representative's office is expected to propose new duties that would stack on top of previous tariffs already imposed during President Donald Trump's second term.

The duties would partly replace tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court in February. The administration's tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States, and a ‌Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's midterm elections showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs. TAILORED TARIFF RATES

It is unclear what tariff rates would be proposed. One of the people said that the duties would be ‌specifically tailored to each country, with goods from Mexico and Norway unlikely to see any immediate levies. USTR has been investigating most of the US's largest trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 over what it called evidence of excess industrial capacity.

The White House is expected to honor capped tariff rates that were included in finalized US trade deals with partner countries, this person said. These include duty caps of 15% on goods from the EU, Japan and South Korea and 19% for Malaysia. The US also is expected to honor the 20% ⁠cap on Trump's second-term ​tariffs on goods from China, as long as a trade truce ⁠due to expire on January 10 is extended. If it expires, the Chinese excess capacity rate would rise to a higher level.

The US Trade Representative's office and the White House did not respond to Reuters queries about the pending announcement. Ryan Majerus, a former senior Commerce ⁠Department trade official, said he expects a lengthy report that could include differentiated tariff remedies for each of the 16 trading partners.

Majerus, a partner with King & Spalding, said the administration could propose high tariff rates of 15% to 25% on imports from countries deemed to have ​excess capacity in various sectors. Those levies would stack on top of existing tariffs of 10% or 12.5% imposed under a separate investigation into lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws. However, he said the administration could ⁠also propose lower tariff rates with escalation clauses that would ratchet rates higher over time unless countries take steps to reduce excess production capacity.

REPLACEMENT TARIFFS The countries included in the probe are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, along with the European ⁠Union.

The ​Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the probe's results could be unveiled as soon as this week. USTR launched the excess capacity probe in March, along with a separate probe into weak or lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws in 59 countries and the European Union. Together, the duties are meant to rebuild Trump's global "Liberation Day" tariffs that were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

The Trump administration has singled out China as the biggest source of ⁠excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods. China has rejected the accusations, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages. The probe is also partly directed at Chinese ⁠investment into countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, ⁠to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs.

Under a US-China trade truce due to expire on January 10, the Trump administration has capped second-term tariffs on Chinese goods at 20%, in addition to duties of about 25% imposed during Trump's first term. The US has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese ‌imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the ‌20% cap. The US and China also are working to cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side.

(Reporting ​by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; editing by David Gaffen)