The Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with ‌new import duties on a wide range of goods expected. The results of the investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 are expected as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, these people said. The US Trade Representative's office is expected to propose new duties that would stack on top of previous tariffs already imposed during Trump's second term.

The duties would ‌partly replace global import taxes struck down by the US Supreme Court in February. The administration's tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in ‌the United States, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's midterm elections showed 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs. USTR has been investigating what it called evidence of excess industrial capacity in most of the US's largest trading partners. They are China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the probe's results could ⁠be unveiled ​as soon as this week. The US Trade ⁠Representative's office and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters queries about the pending tariff announcement.

USTR launched the excess capacity probe in March, along with a separate probe into weak or lax enforcement of ⁠anti-forced labor laws in 59 countries and the European Union. In July, the Trump administration imposed import duties of 10% or 12.5% on goods from those 60 trading partners. It was unclear what tariff ​rates would be charged on imports, or what exemptions may be granted, the people said. The Trump administration has singled out China as the biggest source of ⁠excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods. China has rejected the accusations, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages.

The probe is partly directed at ⁠Chinese ​investment into countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid tariffs. Under a US-China trade truce due to expire on January 10, the Trump administration has capped second-term tariffs on Chinese goods at 20%, in addition to duties of about 25% imposed during Trump's first term. The US has ⁠already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap.

One of the people said that the 20% cap would ⁠likely be maintained as long as the trade ⁠truce is extended. If it expires, the excess capacity rate would snap to a higher level, providing incentive for Beijing to extend it. The US and China also are working to cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side under a process known ‌as the "Board of Trade." It ‌is unclear how any new Section 301 duties would impact that process.