US House Democrats probing Donald Trump Jr.'s business dealings have sought records from prediction market firm Polymarket, vaping company Juul and two other companies tied to 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm where the president's son is ‌a partner. In letters published on Tuesday, US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, asked the companies — which also include GrabAGun and Hadrian Automation — for a range of records of communications with 1789 Capital and its executives.

"The probe examines whether the President’s son and his business partners helped steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions to companies in which they had a significant financial interest or used advance knowledge of those forthcoming decisions to make ‌investments and profit," Raskin's office wrote in a press release. Raskin opened the probe in August. Democrats, who take control of Congress in January, are preparing a flurry of investigations into Republican President Donald Trump and his administration, ‌from contracts and potential conflicts of interest, to immigration and the investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

1789 Capital President Omeed Malik and Trump Jr. denied any wrongdoing at an Axios event last week. “We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors," Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 Capital, said in a statement. "These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence."

Juul said it intended "to cooperate with any Congressional effort to understand our company." A ⁠representative for online ​gun retailer GrabAGun said: "Congressman Raskin's letter is a political ⁠document, and its allegations are baseless."

Representatives for Trump Jr., Polymarket and Hadrian Automation did not immediately return requests for comment. In a move legal experts say will likely face challenges, President Donald Trump sought on Friday to curb cooperation between the private sector and Congress, ordering companies with federal ⁠contracts to alert the White House before sharing information with lawmakers, and to withhold material deemed confidential.

Under the US Constitution, Congress has oversight powers and authority to obtain information, including via subpoenas that the administration has sought to limit in scope. RASKIN HIGHLIGHTS TIMING OF ​INVESTMENTS

Raskin's expanded investigation focuses on how the four companies "benefited, or stand to benefit," from Trump administration contracts, regulatory decisions or proposed rule changes, which Raskin said could point to conflicts of interest or other misconduct. In ⁠his letter to Polymarket, Raskin said that the company had effectively been banned from the US and was also under federal investigation before Trump returned to office.

In July 2025, regulators closed that probe and approved Polymarket's acquisition of a US platform that paved the way for it to re-enter ⁠the ​US market. The following month, Polymarket disclosed that 1789 Capital had made a strategic investment, Raskin wrote. Reuters and other outlets reported at the time that the investment was worth tens of millions of dollars. Reuters reported last month that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has reopened its probe into Polymarket.

Raskin also said that in July 2025, months after 1789 Capital made a $5 million investment in Juul, authorities eased restrictions on sales of some Juul products, with ⁠more authorized earlier this year. GrabAGun went public in 2025 after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Malik. In May 2026, the Trump administration proposed rules to make it easier to direct-ship guns to customers, Raskin also ⁠said.

The GrabAGun representative said the proposed rule changes were well known ⁠across the industry and that the company only provided input through the public comment process. Raskin also wrote to Hadrian Automation, saying that the manufacturing company won US government contracts worth nearly $1 billion shortly after 1789 Capital acquired a stake in the company.

Raskin said that the president himself has publicly acknowledged the business conflicts, telling CNBC in ‌July: "I feel badly in a way for ‌my kids... Almost anything they do... they have inside information."