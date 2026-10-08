"Wrongful influence" misleading youth, says Delhi Police DCP; urges protesters to weigh legal consequences

With protests erupting in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police DCP Shrishti Pandey on Thursday said "some form of wrongful influence" is leading the younger generation astray, and urged protesters to consider the long-term and legal consequences of their actions. Speaking to ANI on protestors allegedly targeting police personnel during demonstrations, Pandey said abusing uniformed officers on lawful duty does not send a positive message to society.

"It is clearly evident that there is some form of wrongful influence attempting to lead the young generation in the wrong direction. Abusing police personnel in uniform who are performing their lawful duties—raising a hand against them, attempting to strike, bite, or scratch them—does not send a positive message to society," she said. Defending the force, she said, "The police have always been there for the public; I do not believe the Delhi Police has ever let anyone down. We have consistently proven ourselves to be a capable and effective force."

She appealed to those involved to consider the repercussions of illegal actions. "My request to everyone is to consider the long-term consequences and legal repercussions, and to refrain from such illegal actions. Please stay away from this kind of behaviour," she said. Pandey also cautioned the public about AI-generated images and videos of police personnel circulating online.

"In today's times, using AI tools has become extremely easy. Someone who isn't even in Delhi—or present at the protest site—can sit far away, create a video or generate a photo, and influence everyone with it. Therefore, I urge you not to spread such fake or false news or share it on social media. I appeal to the general public to verify any news they read on social media before believing it," she said. Pandey said the Delhi Police shares updates through its official social media handles. "We are a very transparent force and ensure that any information intended for the public reaches them in a timely manner," she added.

Ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, the DCP said that Section 163 is currently in force in the national capital and protests are not permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location. “Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” DCP Shrishti Pandey said.

Several Delhi police personnel have come forward to narrate incidents of being subject to alleged physical assault while attempting to ensure law and order and enforce Section 163 restrictions during the Congress-led protests against the CEC on Wednesday. Delhi Police constable, Ankit Kasana, alleged that he was attacked and bitten by demonstrators during an opposition protest yesterday.

Adressing the media, constable Kasana alleged that some Congress supporters blocked the way and would lie down in front of the car. “Yesterday around 6:30, when we were at our duty points, there was a detention going on there. We suddenly found out that Rahul sir had been detained. As soon as we had to get his car out safely, these people weren't letting us through; sometimes they would lie down in front of the car, and sometimes they would stop the car and push it. As we were trying to turn the car, a private vehicle blocked the way. We saw that there were some Congress supporters,” Kasana told ANI.

Kasana further added that about 30 to 35 people, both men and women, surrounded him while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being detained. He alleged that the group abused him, tore his uniform, scratched him with their fingernails and bit him. After the incident, Kasana was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi for a medical checkup.

Delhi Police earlier also registered three FIRs in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest, with more cases being registered in the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The cases have been registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

Considering the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed "additional reserve" personnel to strengthen 'Z+' category security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said. Meamwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday announced that the INDIA bloc MPs will stage a peaceful sit-in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Gandhi Smarak in Delhi amid the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This will mark the third consecutive day of protest by the opposition MPs after they staged a march to Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday and protested near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The MPs boarded the bus to move towards the Raj Ghat. (ANI)