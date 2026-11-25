The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of ‌the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New ‌York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar ‌with the matter.

The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, the Times reported. While it was ⁠not ​clear specifically ⁠what unclassified material was compromised, information at other government agencies was ⁠also believed to have been exposed in the breach, the ​Times added.

Asked about the report, the ODNI said ⁠there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." ⁠The CIA ​did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the breach adds to ⁠a recent upsurge in tech outages and cybersecurity incidents, including ⁠a breach ⁠reported at the US Department of Agriculture.