​Ford said on Tuesday it has held talks ​with the Pentagon about supplying ‌military vehicles ​and other defense products to the US military, as legacy automakers seek a share of fast-rising defense spending amid tough competition in the auto sector. A ‌Ford spokesperson said the discussions were focused on supplying highly capable military vehicles and working with US-based space systems contractor Revolution Space to build advanced satellites. Ford had on Monday announced a minority investment in Revolution Space.

The Wall ‌Street Journal first reported earlier in the day that the Pentagon was in talks with General ‌Motors, Ford and other manufacturers to help mass-produce military drones by supplying parts including actuators, engines, sensors and lidar to drone companies. "The Department of War is actively partnering with domestic manufacturers, suppliers, and emerging tech firms to build a resilient, high-capacity industrial base that accelerates ⁠the production, ​deployment, and long-term sustainment ⁠of next-generation unmanned and autonomous systems," a Pentagon official told Reuters.

Detroit's automakers have a long history of turning their mass production capabilities toward ⁠military needs, having converted factories during World War II to build tanks, jet engines and trucks. According to the Journal's report, ​GM is weighing whether to manufacture drone motors, while US defense officials have met with executives at ⁠Canadian auto parts maker Magna International and other manufacturing firms, some outside the auto industry.

GM has been most interested in getting involved ⁠with military ​projects at the request of high-ranking defense officials, the Journal said, adding that the automaker was in talks with RTX and L3Harris on similar deal. GM declined to comment on the report, but said ⁠in an emailed statement that its Defense unit has extensive capabilities and scale, and that it has "demonstrated our commitment ⁠to reinforce the US ⁠defense-industrial base and help address critical needs."

Magna said it had nothing to add with regard to the report.