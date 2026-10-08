Principal District Judge transfers UAPA case connected with Shahbaz Ansari, Rehan Ansari, Deepak Khatri after recusal by judge 

The Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) on Thursday transferred the UAPA case connected with absconding accused Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari after the earlier judge recused herself from hearing. Delhi police have also arrested Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri, who claimed to be the lawyer for Lawrence Bishnoi.

PDSJ Nikhil Chopra transferred the case to the court of Special NIA Judge Kiran Bansal. Earlier, the case was being heard by Special NIA Judge Anu Grover Baliga. The bail application of Deepak Nanda, the bail application of Noman, and the application seeking issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari have been listed for hearing before Special Judge Kiran Bansal on October 10.

Delhi Police had moved an application for issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari in a UAPA case. Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri has been arrested in a UAPA case linked with illegal arms Supply and extortion.

The special judge on September 25 had recused herself from the hearing of the case due to personal reasons. She had directed that the main case file be put up before the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) of Rouse Avenue. However, the PDSJ Dinesh Bhatt was elevated to the Delhi High Court as a judge of the High Court. Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga is officiating PDSJ. Now PDSJ Nikhil Chopra has taken over the charge.

Special Judge had ordered that all applications before the PDSJ on October 5, with a request that this case be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction. "Let this application be also tagged along with the said main case and be sent to the court of Learned Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue Court for 05.10.2026," the Special Judge had ordered.

The Rouse Avenue Court on September 5 remanded Deepak Khatri and Rishabh Kapoor to judicial custody after police interrogation. While granting judicial custody, the court had said that it is an admitted issue that, as on date, investigation is pending qua the accused persons.

Details of facts and evidence collected by the investigating officer, as mentioned in the application and as mentioned in case diaries, reflect that the investigation has proceeded further since the last date of hearing. The court had said that the record reveals that evidence in the form of oral testimonies and electronic evidence is collected by the Investigating Officer (IO), indicating involvement of accused persons in the alleged crime.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma, after hearing the contention of defence counsel, had said, "At this stage, I find that for completion of investigation, further judicial custody of accused persons is required. While passing this order, I have borne in mind the contents of previous orders, passed by the concerned court while giving Police custody remand of accused persons." Earlier, while seeking custodial remand, Delhi Police on August 26 had said that further custody was required to analyse the 100 GB data extracted from his phone. It was also said that the IB and NIA have interrogated the accused.

The proceedings regarding LOC were initiated against the accused Deepak Khatri. On 25.08.2026, when the accused reached IGI Airport, he was apprehended. After sustained interrogation, accused Deepak Nanda was arrested in the present case. While seeking custodial remand, the police said that 20 accused have been arrested in this case, and 33 illegal semi-automatic pistols, including 2 submachine guns and 368 live cartridges, have been recovered from the arrested accused persons.

Police have filed a charge sheet against 18 arrested accused persons and one absconding kingpin, Shehbaz Ansari, on August 24, 2026. While granting the custodial remand, the court had noted the submissions of Delhi Police that the accused has been named by the co-accused persons in their disclosure statement. The allegations pertain to UAPA and a threat to national security and the Nation itself.

As per Police investigation, it has been revealed that those sophisticated arms and ammunition were being collected to create terror amongst the general public by indiscriminate firing during large public gatherings during certain events. Police said that the Chargesheet in the present case has already been filed against all the accused persons.

Police had stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is involved in the international terror module established and run by Shahbaz Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora. (ANI)