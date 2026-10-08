J-K: Hailstorm accompanied by rain, gusty winds lash parts of Bandipora

A hailstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, amid a sudden change of weather, damaging standing crops and raising concerns among farmers over significant losses.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 19:37 IST
J-K: Hailstorm accompanied by rain, gusty winds lash parts of Bandipora
Hailstorm lashes in parts of Bandipora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A hailstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, amid a sudden change of weather, damaging standing crops and raising concerns among farmers over significant losses. The intense hailstorm lasted for around ten minutes and affected several areas of the district, with farmers reporting damage to standing crops following the spell of hail, rain and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds between 41 and 61 kilometres per hour. An alert has also been issued for neighbouring districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Gandrebal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Raesi and Rajouri. The department is keeping a close watch in other parts of the Union Territory. A yellow alert warning has been issued for Bandipora and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 9 and 10.

IMD had forecast an isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. According to the meteorological department, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on October 9, 11, 13 and 14. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning is also expected in the region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also predicted in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Earlier, till 8:30 am today, heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Uttarakhand with 78.5 mm rainfall in Berinag AWS (Pithoragarh), 55 mm in Nainital, 55 mm in Berinag (Pithoragarh), and 50.7 mm in Pithoragarh.

A sudden weather change with rain and dense fog was also witnessed in Shimla city on Wednesday afternoon, marking a sharp chill in the hill station, leaving tourists thrilled while disrupting the daily routine and livelihood of locals. The sudden spell of rain was accompanied by dense fog in several parts of the city, reducing visibility and forcing residents and workers, including horse operators on the Ridge, to seek shelter. (ANI)

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