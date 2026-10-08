“We decided collectively”: Satabdi Roy says NCPI MPs seek two-week extension from Speaker

Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) leader Satabdi Roy on Thursday said the party MPs had collectively decided to submit another letter to the Speaker seeking a two-week extension on disqualification pleas, adding that the absence of 10 MPs from the meeting was already known. Speaking to the reporters, she stated that “We submitted a letter to the Speaker again, requesting a two-week extension. We had to submit that letter; we decided on it collectively and handed it over,” Roy said.

On the 10 MPs who did not attend the meeting, Roy said their absence was expected as some were out of town while others were attending meetings, including DISHA meetings. “Regarding the ten MPs who didn't show up—it wasn't expected that they would; some were out of town, others were attending meetings—like the DISHA meeting. We already knew who ten wouldn't come,” she said.

Their previously granted two-week deadline to reply to the anti-defection notices expired on Thursday, October 8. Disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law were filed against them after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sought action following their exit from the party.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, while the MPs have maintained that their move to the NCPI was a valid merger and have aligned themselves with the NDA. On the INDIA bloc protests and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, Roy said Banerjee had always fought such battles and her presence would add significance to the issue.

“Mamata Banerjee has always fought these battles, and she will continue to do so. Her visit to Delhi will add significance to the issue. Her presence brings greater weight to the matter, which is a good thing; this is how it should be,” Roy said. She added that no conclusion could be drawn until a formal judgment was delivered.

“Until a formal judgment is delivered—until it is proven—what you are saying or what they are saying holds no weight. I am certainly not in a position to pass such a judgment,” she said. Meanwhile, NCPI MP Rachana Banerjee said there had been no discussion on seeking an extension in disqualification pleas and that the MPs had met ahead of Durga Puja.

“No, there hasn't been any discussion about that (on seeking an extension on disqualification pleas). We simply met today. There is Puja, and it was important for us to come together for it. Usually, we only meet in Parliament, as that is the only place where we are all together,” she said. On Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi and the INDIA bloc protests, Rachana Banerjee said those staging protests were raising their concerns as part of their own agenda.

“They are raising their own slogans and voicing their concerns in their own way. They must have a specific agenda for doing this; such agendas are always part of their ongoing activities. Every month, they dig something up to bring to the fore; they raise slogans and stage sit-ins in line with their agenda—taking photos and keeping the activity going—but we don't really pay much attention to it,” she said. (ANI)