Armed men are still holding hostage at least 20 people after releasing 10 from a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella and national police said on Tuesday. The hostages ‌were seized by a group of armed men holed up in a branch of the Exito chain following a swift police response to their failed bid to hijack an armored car ferrying cash from a mall, De La Espriella said.

Reuters images showed a crowd of heavily armed military and police outside the store in the La Castellana neighborhood of Cartagena, ‌where the walled colonial historic district is a tourist attraction. "All of our human, technological, and specialized resources are deployed, under interagency coordination, to protect the citizens who ‌remain inside the store and secure their safe release," police said on social media.

Officials gave no immediate details about the identities of the hostage-takers or the hostages. "I guarantee the Colombian people that we will free those people," De La Espriella said.

His comments came during a visit to the city of Villavicencio following an overnight car bombing the government blamed on a group of dissidents from the former FARC rebels ⁠who reject a ​2016 peace deal. Social media showed images of ⁠some people kneeling against the windows of the store earlier on Tuesday, their hands seemingly bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images.

"For Grupo Exito, protecting the people's lives and safety is our priority," the ⁠chain said in a statement. "The situation at our store in Cartagena is being handled by the relevant authorities. As a company, we are following their guidance and their handling of the ​situation."

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena resumed landings after a brief suspension of about 45 minutes as the armed forces used one of its runways in ⁠connection with the incident. CAR BLAST IN VILLAVICENCIO

For more than 60 years, Colombia's left-wing rebel groups have battled the government and right-wing paramilitaries turned crime gangs in a civil war fueled by the cocaine trade. Some respite ⁠came ​from a 2016 peace deal between the government and the leading guerrilla group, the FARC, has completed 10 years this week, but crime gangs remain hugely powerful and smaller rebel groups persist.

An overnight car blast near government offices in Villavicencio, the capital of the central department of Meta, injured 22, but there was no immediate claim ⁠of responsibility. Most injuries were minor, though one person was stable following surgery, said Mayor Alexander Baquero Sanabria. The blast hit about 500 properties, homes and businesses among ⁠them, he added.

De La Espriella visited the blast ⁠site on Tuesday. "To the narcoterrorists responsible, I warn you: you will answer for every drop of blood you have spilled and every business and property you have destroyed," he said. "We will make you pay. This attack will not go unpunished."