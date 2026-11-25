President Donald Trump's administration ‌has paused ​joint military operations with Ecuador while Washington investigates a lethal operation carried ‌out by Ecuadorean forces, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited one US official and three people ‌briefed on the matter. The move was prompted by concerns over ‌possible crimes or human-rights violations committed by Ecuadorean forces during an operation on September 23 that killed Carlos Germán Muñoz Jara, a high-ranking gang ⁠member, ​the newspaper ⁠reported.

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa said in March that his government would conduct ⁠joint operations with the US and other allies, framing the effort ​as "a new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining." Joint operations ⁠were paused by mid-October, the New York Times reported. The Pentagon did ⁠not ​immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth traveled to Ecuador last week and met its ⁠president. Hegseth said Washington "had no stronger partner in getting going after ⁠narco-terrorists than ⁠you (Ecuador's president) and your partners and your team in Ecuador."