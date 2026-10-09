From four aircraft to major global force: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlights IAF's 94 years of operational service

Marking the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday highlighted the Indian Air Force's (IAF) evolution into a major global air power following the ‘Tarang Shakti' exercise held in Jodhpur. The Air Chief Marshal emphasised that the Air Force began in 1932 with just four Wapiti aircraft and now it is leading globally. Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS), which coincided with ongoing Exercise Tarang Shakti drills, the Air Chief Marshal noted the significance of Exercise Tarang Shakti following the IAF's 94th anniversary celebrations.

"This event becomes very important. Sitting here while Exercise Tarang Shakti is going on, and this seminar is a part of Exercise Tarang Shakti. Also, we just completed our 94 years as the Indian Air Force yesterday, and we celebrated our 94th anniversary,” AP Singh said. Reflecting on the force's trajectory since its inception, he recalled that the IAF began with just four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 before growing into one of the world's premier aerial forces.

“This is a very important event for us as the Air Force that started with just four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 and today is considered one of the major Air Forces in the world," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Air Chief-designate Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit reviewed operations at the ongoing multinational air combat exercise 'Tarang Shakti and witnessed the aerial drills of various indigenously built and global aircraft taking part in the complex joint manoeuvres of the Indian Air Force.

The skies over the Jodhpur desert sector witnessed striking formations as the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise showcased global airpower on full display, as Dixit witnessed high-octane manoeuvres at the multinational air combat drill. 'Tarang Shakti 2026', the Indian Air Force's multinational air combat exercise, is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, with the theme 'Power in Partnership'.

Earlier, IAF Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, commanding officer and team leader of the Sarang display team, said the team acts as the "brand ambassadors" of the Indian Air Force by showcasing its professionalism and India's advancement in the aviation industry. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We call ourselves the brand ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. We conduct displays across India and the world, showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air Force, India's advancement in the aviation industry, and attracting youth to join the defence forces as a career option."

He said the Sarang team was formed in 2003 when indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. "The team was formed in 2003, when the indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. An evaluation flight was built to test the capabilities of these helicopters before formal induction," he said.

The government appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31. On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to air warriors, veterans and their families on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, lauding their courage, professionalism and commitment to safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, President Murmu said the Indian Air Force had rendered exemplary service to the nation while upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness. Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness,” she said.

The President highlighted the role of the IAF in Operation Sindoor, saying it demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of air warriors in safeguarding the country's security. Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing a video of the Indian Air Force, also paid tribute to the air warriors. India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!” Modi said in a post on X.

Indian Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932 and honour the service, courage and contribution of its personnel in safeguarding the nation. (ANI)