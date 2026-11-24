Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-Peltz's Trian presses Solventum to spin off health information unit unless sale tops range

Investor Nelson Peltz wants healthcare company Solventum to spin off its Health Information Systems (HIS) ​unit into a standalone company unless it can sell it for a lot more than its rumored valuation range, according to a letter seen ​by Reuters. Peltz's Trian Fund Management owns just under 5% of Solventum and on Monday wrote to ‌the company's ​board to push for changes. Shareholders would be better off with a spin-off of the software technology business because it would be more tax efficient and allow them to participate in gains of two strong businesses, the hedge fund argued.

US FDA approves BridgeBio's drug for rare muscle disease

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved BridgeBio Pharma's drug for a rare inherited muscle disease, making it the first treatment to receive the health regulator's nod ‌for the condition. The oral drug, BBP-418, branded as Welgemda, will be used to treat patients with a form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, or LGMD — a group of inherited genetic disorders characterized by progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Arcus halts late-stage pancreatic cancer trial after failed interim analysis

Arcus Biosciences said on Monday it will discontinue its late-stage study testing an experimental pancreatic cancer drug after an interim analysis failed to show improved a survival benefit. The drug developer's shares fell 2.4% premarket.

Poland reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm

Poland, the European Union's largest poultry exporter, has reported its first outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in six months, the World Organisation for Animal ‌Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal rise in the deadly disease. The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, driving up food prices and raising the ‌risk of human transmission.

India finds sample of popular Bisleri water unsafe, to widen checks to all brands

India's food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International's drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand endorsed by Bollywood stars, with a government source saying samples from all companies would now be tested. The eponymous brand Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants, while its large cans are a regular feature in offices that use water dispensers.

Virbac to invest €320 million in France, seeks stronger support for future projects

Veterinary products maker Virbac will invest €320 million ($352 million) in France between 2025 and 2030, €95 million of which has been previously announced, ⁠it said on Monday ​as part of the "Choose France" summit for French companies. The 2026 edition of the summit, ⁠launched by President Emmanuel Macron to promote investment in France, brings together around 250 business leaders and showcases 273 industrial projects with a total worth of €42.5 billion.

Bayer shares slip despite Roundup settlement approval

Shares in Bayer were down in choppy trade on Monday after a Missouri judge approved the German group's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement on Friday. The shares were up as much as 4.5% shortly after ⁠the market opened, but reversed gains to trade 3% lower by 0835 GMT.

US Medicare says price cuts on 13 more drugs will reduce spending by 45%

The US Medicare health plan on Monday said new, lower prices for 13 of its costliest drugs, including Gilead's HIV treatment Biktarvy and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Trulicity, will cut costs by 45% compared with recent ​annual spending on those medicines, or about $9.2 billion. The price reductions, which take effect in 2028, are the third annual round of negotiated cuts under the former Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Medicare, the federal health plan covering over 67 million people aged 65 and over, was ⁠previously barred by law from negotiating prices with drugmakers.

US FDA approves Roche's breast cancer pill for early-stage patients

The US FDA on Monday said it has approved Roche's oral breast cancer drug Wilserdly for certain early-stage patients, making it the first new hormone therapy for the condition in more than two decades. Wilserdly, also known as giredestrant, is approved for people with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative stage I to III breast cancer ⁠at ​intermediate to high risk of recurrence after surgery. The subtype accounts for about 70% of breast cancer cases, the FDA said

Lilly to acquire Huntington's disease drug developer LoQus23 for up to $725 million

Eli Lilly will acquire LoQus23 Therapeutics for up to $725 million, giving the US drugmaker a foothold in Huntington's disease therapies, an area where no disease-modifying treatments have yet been approved. The deal, announced on Monday, is the latest in Lilly's acquisition spree, fueled by cash from booming demand for its obesity drugs. Shares of the drugmaker were up 2% in morning trading.

Capricor weighs 'draconian' job cuts after FDA declines to approve Duchenne therapy

Capricor Therapeutics lost most of its ⁠market value and is weighing several hundred job cuts after the US FDA once again rejected its experimental cell therapy for a muscle-wasting disease and requested a new clinical trial that the cash-strapped biotech says it cannot afford to run. The potential job cuts could affect several hundred employees, Chief Executive Linda ⁠Marbán told Reuters on Monday, adding that "We're still evaluating that, but it's going to ⁠be draconian." Capricor has only 306 full-time employees, the company said.

Measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania rise to nine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported another death linked to this year's measles outbreak, taking the total number of fatalities associated with the highly contagious viral disease to nine, from eight last week. The latest death involved an unvaccinated resident of Centre County in central Pennsylvania who tested positive for measles, the department said.

Kymera's eczema pill posts trial results on par with industry ‌leader, shares jump

Kymera Therapeutics said on Monday its ‌experimental daily pill significantly improved eczema symptoms in a mid-stage study, boosting its bid to offer an oral alternative to blockbuster injectable treatments for the chronic skin condition. Kymera ​shares jumped nearly 35% to hit an all-time high of $155.23 in afternoon trading.