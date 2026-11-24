EU to seek changes to UN climate talks process after COP failure, FT reports
The European Union will propose changes to the UN’s consensus decision-making model governing its climate conferences for more than three decades, after this year’s COP31 gathering in Turkey ended in disagreement, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.
Hoekstra told the newspaper that the EU would make “suggestions” to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that governs COP, including reviewing the consensus model required to adopt decisions.