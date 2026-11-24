The ​European ​Union will ‌propose changes to ​the UN’s consensus ‌decision-making model governing its climate conferences for more than three ‌decades, after this year’s COP31 ‌gathering in Turkey ended in disagreement, the Financial Times ⁠reported ​on ⁠Tuesday, citing EU Climate Commissioner Wopke ⁠Hoekstra.

Hoekstra told the newspaper ​that the EU would ⁠make “suggestions” to the United ⁠Nations ​Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that governs COP, ⁠including reviewing the consensus model ⁠required ⁠to adopt decisions.