Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney movie 'Hexed' explores female power through witches and family bonds

Jodie Foster ​was thrilled to star in Disney's animated film "Hexed" because it puts ​three female witches at the center of the story. "Witches are ‌back," ​Foster, who voices the villainous ruler of witches, Queen Celeste, told Reuters.

Beloved Australian music promoter Molly Meldrum dies aged 83

Australian TV presenter and music producer Ian "Molly" Meldrum, who helped propel the careers of the country's rock groups and singers like AC/DC ‌and Kylie Minogue, died aged 83 on Monday after an illness, his family said in a statement. As host of public broadcaster ABC's Countdown music programme, Meldrum championed local and international artists from INXS to ABBA, and interviewed figures including Britain's King Charles and Elton John, who called him a "national treasure".

Motor racing-Norris casts Russell as F1's Bond candidate

Lando Norris has nominated ‌George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for a licence to kill. ‌Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

Disney, ESPN and NFL take Super Bowl to IMAX theaters

Walt Disney, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super Bowl in movie theaters for the first time, adding another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US. The NFL championship game, scheduled ⁠for February ​14 next year, will be shown at ⁠hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

Pop star Miley Cyrus weds drummer Maxx Morando in California

Grammy-winning pop star ⁠Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in California, with black-and-white pictures of the event posted on social media. The 33-year-old singer announced the marriage on Instagram on ​Sunday, with the wedding photographs captioned simply "M + M" and "11.21.26."

UK police evacuate 12,000 people from concert after release of 'unknown substance'

British police said they evacuated 12,000 people from ⁠a concert venue in Manchester, northern England, after the release of an "unknown substance" required some in the crowd to be treated and one person to be taken to hospital. Police declared a major incident late on Sunday ⁠after ​staff at the Co-op Live arena alerted them at 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) that people in the crowd had fallen ill during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver.

US agency to vote to ease ownership limits on local TV, radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote next month to ease ownership limits on local radio and TV ⁠stations as it vows to level the playing field for broadcasters competing against large tech companies. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the commission will vote on December 17 whether ⁠to lift the limits on the number of ⁠stations local broadcasters can own in the markets they operate in, replacing the limits with case-by-case reviews.

Ridley Scott's franchise adds female-led 'Blade Runner 2099' TV series

Working on "Blade Runner 2099," the latest expansion of the science-fiction franchise launched by Ridley Scott, Michelle Yeoh found herself worrying ‌about co-star Hunter Schafer during the ‌show's demanding action sequences. Yeoh even borrowed a baby helmet from her sister after ​noticing Schafer's tendency to hurl herself into stunts.