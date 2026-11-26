Sweden's Centre Party ​should join a minority government led by ‌caretaker ​Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates party, its leader said on Thursday, likely breaking a deadlock over who should govern the Nordic country.

Lawmakers are due ‌to vote on Monday on whether Kristersson should form the next government, which until recently had seemed highly unlikely following the right-wing bloc's loss of its parliamentary majority in the September election. "We are recommending that the governing council support the Centre ‌Party voting in favour at Monday's prime ministerial vote and taking part in the four-party government that ‌the speaker has put before parliament," Thand Ringqvist said after a meeting of the party's board and parliamentary group.

The council consists of representatives from the party’s districts. Centre leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist's endorsement of Kristersson marks a shift in Swedish politics, as her party had campaigned for a ⁠centre-left government ​under Social Democrats head Magdalena ⁠Andersson.

"A coalition government with our four parties with a focus on growth and welfare would be good for Sweden," Kristersson said in a written ⁠comment to Reuters. Thand Ringqvist said the decision at the meeting of the board and parliamentary group was not unanimous, and ​that it was not certain the council would give its backing.

The speaker scheduled a vote on Kristersson ⁠after the centre-left parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal on how to share power. At the heart of the gridlock is the Centre Party's ⁠refusal to ​accede to Left Party demands for cabinet seats, leaving Andersson's road to power difficult, despite the four centre-left parties winning a slim majority in the election.

A centre-right government of the Moderates, Liberals, Christian Democrats and the ⁠Centre Party would need support from the far-right Sweden Democrats. If Kristersson loses the vote in parliament on Monday, Andersson ⁠may get another chance to ⁠form a government. If that also fails, new elections must be held within three months.

Andersson said in a comment on Instagram that her door remained open for talks on ‌forming a new ‌government.