​German trade union IG Metall said on Thursday ​that an agreement on pay had ‌been reached ​with employers in the crisis-ridden metal and electrical industry in a fourth round of talks, which lasted 26 hours. The agreement includes a pay rise in two ‌steps: 2.0% from May 2027 and 2.3% from April 2028, for a term of 25 months until the end of November 2028.

German inflation stood at 2.8% in October and data for November will be published on Friday, with economists polled ‌by Reuters forecasting it will rise to 2.9%. Arndt Kirchhoff, head of the Metall NRW employers' association, described the ‌pay rise as painful but just about acceptable because of the 25-month term of the deal.

The union went into the talks demanding a 5% pay rise over 12 months. The agreement also includes one-off payments in March 2027 of between €150 and €450, depending on the respective company's return on ⁠sales, ​the union added in a ⁠statement. Trainees will receive one-off payments of between €70 and €210, also depending on return on sales.

'A COMPROMISE UNDER DIFFICULT CONDITIONS' "The result is a compromise ⁠under difficult conditions," said Barbara Resch, head of IG Metall in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Under the agreement, some workers would give up ​collectively agreed benefits worth up to 8%, according to the union. This applies at firms bound by the ⁠industry-wide agreement that cannot afford to invest at current costs. In return, the companies must make binding commitments on the site and on jobs, with ⁠job ​cuts being ruled out, according to the union.

IG Metall and employers had been negotiating over wages and measures to safeguard jobs for the industry's 3.7 million employees. The deal is a "pilot agreement" for the nation's western ⁠and southwestern industrial centres that is typically applied nationwide.

The talks took place as large segments of the industry, notably the automotive ⁠sector, grappled with competitive pressure ⁠from China and increased US import tariffs. The union said the 26-hour tug-of-war in Mannheim was the longest final round in at least 30 years.