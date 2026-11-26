European shares rose sharply on Thursday, lifted by a broad-based rally as investors took comfort from signs that planned US tariffs on the European Union may be less severe ‌than feared. Markets also weighed the implications of central banking veteran Pablo Hernández de Cos' nomination to head the European Central Bank, which investors saw as a sign of policy continuity at the region's most powerful financial institution.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 closed up 1.8% at 636.98 points, with indexes in Germany, Spain and ‌Italy up over 2% each. The US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under ‌trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation. The US and the EU had agreed on a 15% rate last year.

All major STOXX 600 sectors were higher, with miners, auto stocks and defence stocks up over 3% each. Technology firms also rebounded after two straight days of selling. Soitec and Infineon Technologies gained 7% and 3.6% respectively.

"We're kind of clawing back some ⁠of the ​losses that we've taken over the last ⁠couple of weeks. It's good, but we're not back to where we started from, particularly with some of these tech names," said Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar. Technology shares have ⁠had a rough month as worries over debt-funded infrastructure and unsatisfactory returns from hefty AI investments triggered a rout in AI-linked stocks. The STOXX index is up 7.6% ​this year, compared with a 5% gain on Wall Street's S&P 500.

"What's really creating the difference this time is the fact that the ⁠AI sentiment is so weak in the US, and that's dragging down their market, and that's why we're outperforming," said Field. Imperial Brands jumped 13.3% after US tobacco group Altria said it was ⁠considering ​a possible all-cash offer for the UK-based company.

Altria also said that it was in talks with another party over part of the British company's business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid. Siemens Energy rose 4.8% after Venezuela's energy ministry and state oil company PDVSA ⁠said they had signed a strategic alliance with Omterra, the rebrand of Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa which has not affected the name of the ⁠listed entity yet.

Among underperformers, Commerzbank lost 2.6% ⁠after Italy's UniCredit said it planned a management shake-up at the German bank. BAWAG dropped 5.7% after Ireland's High Court refused to sanction the company's proposed €1.62 billion ($1.78 billion) acquisition of Permanent TSB.

Trading volumes were expected to be lighter as ‌US markets were closed for ‌the Thanksgiving holiday.