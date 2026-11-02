"AAP finished in Punjab, Kejriwal and Mann brought about its collapse": Kunwar Vijay Pratap after joining BJP

Kunwar Vijay Pratap, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, hours after resigning from the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Two other rebel leaders of AAP also joined the BJP along with him. Launching a scathing attack on his former party immediately after joining the BJP, Singh said that AAP's political presence in the state has reached its end.

"In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is finished—Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have brought about its collapse themselves. For all practical purposes, AAP no longer exists," Singh told ANI, expressing confidence that a "double-engine government" will soon be formed in Punjab. The development comes ahead of the high-stakes 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18.

Singh, a former police officer, spoke about Punjab's crime rate and drug menace, which have emerged as key campaign issues. He reflected on his background in law enforcement. "As for the crime rate, I served as an SP in Amritsar; back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, we completely eradicated both the drug menace and crime. However, after I left, the situation was never brought under control again," he said.

Singh had announced his resignation from the Assembly in a message to the people of Amritsar, saying his sole purpose was "Punjab First." Alongside Pratap, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday after they were suspended and resigned from the AAP recently.

This comes amid preparations for the 2027 Assembly Elections as AAP on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)