Telangana: Fire breaks out at Hyderabad restaurant; no casualties reported

According to fire officials, "A fire broke out at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam last night. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and is yet to be ascertained."

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:11 IST
Telangana: Fire breaks out at Hyderabad restaurant; no casualties reported
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Hyderabad (Photo/Fireofficals). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A major fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam area, though swift action by emergency services brought the flames under control with no casualties reported, fire officials said. The blaze broke out at around 11:50 PM on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from local fire authorities. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and firefighting crews successfully brought the flames under control before the fire could spread further.

According to fire officials, "A fire broke out at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam last night. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and is yet to be ascertained." Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in October, in a separate incident, a fire accident broke out at a scrap godown located in Church Colony, Ramanthapur area, Hyderabad, leaving the owner injured, said a fire official. According to a fire official, the owner, identified as 43-year-old Parsuram, sustained injuries in the blaze and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot. In another incident earlier, a fire broke out at a cloth shop in Madina Market near Charminar in Hyderabad, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders to douse the blaze. No injuries or casualties were reported.

On the same day, a fire broke out at an anti-drone testing and manufacturing facility belonging to Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt.Ltd. in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad, officials said. Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders were rushed to the location and successfully brought the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, according to a fire official in Hyderabad. (ANI)

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