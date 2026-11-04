"If they lose, they blame EVM": CM Yogi slams opposition over anti-SIR agitation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) march in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of undermining constitutional bodies and becoming a threat to democracy. Addressing participants during the Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra, the Uttar Pradesh CM targeted the opposition's recurring objections to electoral outcomes and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

"You must have recently observed the kind of chaos the Congress and its INDI alliance have created in Delhi, effectively becoming a threat to democracy itself. But if they lose, they blame the EVMs. This has become a recurring pattern for them," Yogi Adityanath said. Defending the integrity of the SIR of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister dismissed opposition protests as politically motivated.

Pointing out historical precedents, he noted, "This is not the first time SIR exercise has taken place in our country. The revision of electoral rolls has been conducted periodically, most frequently during the Congress party's tenure." Accusing the alliance of shielding illegal entities for political expediency, Adityanath added, "Today, when the Election Commission launches SIR to remove the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Pakistanis, or even deceased individuals from the electoral rolls, they (INDIA alliance) create a massive uproar and stir up an atmosphere of chaos across the nation. They must apologise to the nation for this conduct."

Adityanath asserted that conspiracies targeting constitutional credibility will not be accepted under any circumstances. He said, "Looking at the current actions and statements of the parties within the 'INDI' alliance, be it the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, it is clear that their objective is not to strengthen democracy. Instead, their malicious intent is to cast doubt upon India’s democracy and its constitutional institutions, aiming to undermine their credibility in the eyes of the public. We will, under no circumstances, accept conspiracies designed to weaken the very constitutional institutions upon which India’s democracy rests."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma framed the march as a manifestation of public sentiment against disruption. Emphasising the grassroots mandate of the campaign, Sharma stated, "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao is not merely a 'padyatra' (foot march); it is the voice of the citizens of India, the voice of the common people. We will defeat the forces that spread anarchy."

Weighing in on the demonstrations, UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary accused the opposition of manipulating youth and misleading the public regarding democratic mechanisms. He said, "The opposition alliance is currently sowing the seeds of anarchy and misleading the common people. Whenever they lose an election, they blame the EVMs or point fingers at the Election Commission."

Detailing the line between lawful dissent and attempts at destabilisation, Chaudhary added, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. However, look at what transpired in Delhi: young people were misled and incited to protest. As long as the protest remained peaceful, the government, the BJP, did not intervene. But you all witnessed how some leaders at that event declared that they had come to bring about a 'regime change'." Reaffirming the resilience of India's democratic foundations, the UP BJP President added that the roots of India’s democratic system run deep. India cannot become another Bangladesh, Nepal, or Sri Lanka, because India is governed by democracy."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is on an organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 and 5, for the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march to chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. Following the padayatra, Nabin will reach Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. (ANI)