MP CM Yadav along with Union Minister Nadda participate in ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister JP Nadda, participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Bhopal on Wednesday, with senior party leaders and a large number of supporters joining the march. The BJP leaders, including CM Yadav and Union Ministers criticised the Congress party and the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of spreading anarchy and attempting to create instability in the country.

CM Yadav said, “This (gathering of public) is the anger of the people against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, and it serves as a lesson for them. It reflects the people’s faith in the Prime Minister. The massive turnout on the streets of Bhopal today, under the leadership of JP Nadda, reflects public anger. It is a lesson for the Congress, conveying a clear message that it should not play with people’s sentiments.” The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister Nadda for participating in the padyatra.

On the other hand, BJP state president, Hemant Khadelwal said, “Today’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally is being led by Union Minister Nadda and citizens from Bhopal and nearby areas, including lawyers, doctors, traders, members of the Muslim community and people from various other sections of society, have joined the march. Congress leaders are working to spread anarchy in the country. In protest against this, we are holding this march under the leadership of JP Nadda, along with the Chief Minister.” Addressing the gathering before the march, Union Minister Nadda said the Congress party was attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Election Commission because it was unable to secure public support in electoral contests.

"The irresponsible behaviour currently being exhibited by the opposition, the INDI alliance and the Congress party is a calculated and malicious attempt to sow instability in the nation. It is an effort to undermine the trust in our national institutions, a trust built through years of hard work, and to tarnish their reputation. We must fully grasp the nature of this attempt,” Nadda said. He further said, “The Congress party is making a sinister attempt to dismantle the Election Commission of India, an institution that has earned global recognition through years of dedicated effort. Their motives are far from noble; they are acting this way simply because they lack public support. Having realised that the people will not grant them any space in the political landscape for the next 20-30 years, they are now seeking to advance their agenda by casting aspersions on the Election Commission.”

The Union Minister alleged that when the Congress faced a string of electoral defeats, they suddenly labelled the Election Commission as dishonest. “...If he (Rahul Gandhi) wins, say, in Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, he acts like a champion. But when he faces a string of electoral defeats, he suddenly labels the Election Commission as 'dishonest.' This is the narrative he is trying to construct,” Nadda said.

Highlighting India’s electoral registration process, Nadda said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit voters’ homes to facilitate registration, unlike several other countries where citizens are required to approach election offices themselves. “In most parts of the world, if you want to register to vote, you must go to an election office or a state office yourself. But in India, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) comes to your doorstep to facilitate your registration. This is a crucial distinction—you won't find this anywhere else. Look at the recent mid-term elections in the United States; voters there have to take the initiative to register themselves—no state authority or election commission comes to your door to ensure you are registered. But this is India…,” the Union Minister said.

Notably, the BJP has launched the nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign as a counter to the opposition’s allegations and campaign against the party and the Election Commission. (ANI)