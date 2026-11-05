Karnataka: Belagavi police impose Section 163 for farmers' protest; cite public order risks from rally

The Belagavi City Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in view of the farmers' Kendra Karyalaya Abhiyan proposed to be held at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil has issued the order, which was enforced from 6 am on November 5 till 6 am on November 7, 2026.

According to the order issued based on a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, farmers from various districts are likely to come to Belagavi city to participate in the agitation at the central office located on the Deputy Commissioner's office premises. Considering that Belagavi city has bus stands, courts, government offices, educational institutions and heavy public movement, and apprehending disturbances to public peace, traffic disruption and law and order problems due to large gatherings of farmers, the prohibitory orders have been clamped.

The restrictions are applicable within the limits of Market Police Station, Malmaruti Police Station, Shahapur Police Station, APMC Police Station and Belagavi Rural Police Station. As per the order, assembly of more than five persons, carrying weapons like sticks, swords, knives, spears and other lethal objects, taking out processions or rallies, using loudspeakers without permission and making provocative speeches have been prohibited during this period.

The order exempts marriage functions, funeral processions, religious programmes and emergency services after obtaining permission. The order has been communicated to all Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Police Inspectors for strict enforcement and public announcement.

This comes after Sugarcane farmers staged protests at the Hittinahalli toll gate in Vijayapura district on Saturday, demanding a fair price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce, as a statewide Karnataka bandh called by farmers' organisations was observed. On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi announced that further high-level negotiations will continue in a bid to resolve an ongoing deadlock between sugarcane growers and sugar mill operators over pricing demands.

Addressing reporters following a preliminary round of talks in Belagavi, which included participation from cane producers, factory owners, and representatives of Maharashtra’s Shetkari Sanghatana, Jarkiholi stated that discussions would stretch into a consecutive day to reach a consensus. "A meeting was held with sugar factory owners and farmers’ representatives to discuss their respective demands. However, no final decision was reached. Discussions are ongoing between the factory owners and farmers, and efforts will be made to resolve the issues," Jarkiholi told reporters.

Jarkiholi further emphasised that the core grievances presented by farmers are distinct from the demands of factory owners. "The farmers' problem and demand are different from the factory owners' demand. We are trying. There has been no discussion about SIP. There has been a discussion between the farmers and the factory owners about the price. I will tell you what time we will hold the meeting tomorrow," Jarkiholi said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka factory owners association and unions held a meeting over the demand for an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP), State Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, adding that the meeting will take place under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Jarkiholi said representatives of the organisation participated in the meeting and that further developments would become clear after the discussions.

He added that the duration of the ongoing situation remained uncertain and that the matter was not entirely in the government’s hands, as discussions were taking place between the factory owners’ association and the unions. “We don’t know how long this will continue. It’s not in our hands, but the discussions are ongoing between the factory owners’ association and the unions,” he said.“If the MSP is not increased, people will face a lot of difficulties,” he added.

On October 31, farmers staged a black flag protest against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Mandya when the Chief Minister was said to arrive in the district. Following the protest, several protesters were taken into police custody. The ongoing Minimum Support Price (MSP) and pricing crisis in Karnataka centres on a major sugarcane and sugar price dispute between farmers, sugar mill owners, the Karnataka state government, and the Central government.

The farmers' organisations have been demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for sugarcane, with the dispute over the support price triggering the statewide bandh call. (ANI)