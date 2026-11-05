497 works worth Rs 4,832 crore completed, over 2.72 lakh tap connections and over 1.03 lakh sewer connections added under AMRUT 2.0

The Gujarat government has undertaken various initiatives to modernise cities across India, strengthen urban infrastructure, and improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens and has completed 497 works worth ₹4,832 crore under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0) till Thursday, a press release said. 

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 13:28 IST
497 works worth Rs 4,832 crore completed, over 2.72 lakh tap connections and over 1.03 lakh sewer connections added under AMRUT 2.0
Rejuvenated water bodies under initiative AMRUT 2.0 (Photo/X/@InfoGujarat). Image Credit: ANI
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The Gujarat government has undertaken various initiatives to modernise cities across India, strengthen urban infrastructure, and improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens and has completed 497 works worth ₹4,832 crore under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0) till Thursday, a press release said. On October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, launched AMRUT 2.0  to advance this vision. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the mission is supporting projects across Gujarat to improve water supply and underground drainage systems, rejuvenate lakes, and develop parks and gardens.

According to the press release by the Gujarat Government, the mission aims to provide tap water connections to households within the jurisdiction of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and extend sewerage and septage connections to households in 31 AMRUT cities. It also focuses on rejuvenating water bodies and wells, strengthening water security, improving urban planning and mobilising financial resources. The AMRUT Mission has played a significant role in improving access to quality water supply and sewerage facilities for urban citizens. In Gujarat’s urban areas, 224 water supply projects worth ₹2,937 crore have been completed. These projects have added 539 MLD of water treatment capacity, 1,366 lakh litres of water storage capacity and a 2,128 km water distribution pipeline network. In addition, over 2.72 lakh new household tap connections have been provided, benefiting approximately 23.87 lakh citizens.

Across 31 AMRUT cities, 77 sewerage projects worth ₹1,500 crore have been completed. These projects have increased wastewater treatment capacity by 162 MLD, led to the construction of a 931 km sewer network and enabled the provision of over 1.03 lakh new household sewer connections. These initiatives have benefited around 31.76 lakh citizens. 97 lake renovation projects worth ₹301 crore have been completed, resulting in the renovation of 78 lakes. 99 works worth ₹94 crore have been completed, leading to the creation and development of 87 gardens and parks.

Livelihood opportunities are being provided to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through the ‘Amrut Mitra’ and ‘Women for Trees’ initiatives. Approximately 178 SHGs are participating in the ‘Women for Trees’ initiative. Under this initiative, 165 projects worth ₹604.158 lakh have been undertaken, and over 1.52 lakh trees have been planted so far, the release said. (ANI)

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