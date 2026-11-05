Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-'Game, set and match': Australia casts doubt on LIV return amid financial uncertainty

Australia has all but given up ​on hosting the popular LIV Golf event in Adelaide, with a senior government official calling 'game, set and match' ​for the embattled circuit following an exodus of players and reports of a ‌key ​investor pulling its funding commitment. LIV filed for bankruptcy protection in September as part of a restructuring after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced it would end its financial backing after the 2026 season.

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for Brazil's Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, the 20th round of the championship. Lap distance: 4.309km. Total ‌distance: 305.879km (71 laps)

Motor racing-Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown

Kimi Antonelli is basking in the afterglow of becoming Formula One's youngest world champion but his Mercedes team still have a constructors' title to win and they can do it in Sao Paulo this weekend. The 20-year-old Italian and teammate George Russell have put Mercedes 126 points clear of Ferrari with four races to go, meaning Mercedes will be champions for the first time since 2021 if they can stretch their advantage by four points at ‌Interlagos on Sunday.

Ice hockey federation reiterates opposition to Russian reinstatement

The International Ice Hockey Federation said on Wednesday it maintains its disagreement with a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision to reinstate Russian teams, warning of "significant practical and sporting challenges". The statement ‌follows announcements from Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic that their national teams will refuse to play against Russia at next year's men's World Championship in Germany.

Ice hockey-Canada reset at Worlds in bid to regain edge over US

Canada arrive at the IIHF Women's World Championship with a new coach and general manager who have selected a significantly revamped roster as they seek to regain the upper hand on rivals the US after losing out at this year's Winter Olympics. The North American powerhouses have long dominated women's ice hockey and are once again expected to contest the gold medal in Denmark, where ⁠they will not ​meet in the preliminary round for the first time since 2011.

NFL-Lions ⁠linebacker Campbell has full movement in lower body after injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said on Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress on upper-body movement after he was carried off the field during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell, 26, lay ⁠motionless on the ground after making a hit on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter at Ford Field before being taken to hospital.

Damian Lillard, Blazers stay hot on road, keep Suns reeling

Damian Lillard tied a season high with 25 points, Deni Avdija ​had 21 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 132-119 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten on the road. Donovan Clingan had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double- ⁠double, and reserve Jrue Holiday had 15 points and a season-high five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who improved to 5-0 on the road and 6-1 overall. It is their best start since opening 10-1 in 1999-2000.

Golf-LIV turned professional golf into an 'arms race', says McIlroy

Rory McIlroy backed criticism of LIV Golf on ⁠Wednesday, saying ​the Saudi-backed breakaway league had taken players and sponsors from rival tours and turned professional golf into an "arms race". McIlroy said he agreed with DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings' assertion that LIV had sought to undermine the European circuit, pointing to comments made by people involved with the league at this year's Masters about wanting to destroy the tour.

Tennis-Zverev falls in first match as world number one; Djokovic's ATP Finals hopes over

Lorenzo Musetti spoiled Alexander Zverev's first match as world ⁠number one by toppling him in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, while Rinky Hijikata ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The 29-year-old Zverev, who climbed to number one on Monday, suffered a surprise ⁠7-6(5) 6-2 defeat just days after losing to Australia's Alex de ⁠Minaur in the Vienna Open semi-finals.

Reports: Miami's Malachi Toney (ankle) to undergo surgery, miss ND game

Miami (Fla.) star wide receiver Malachi Toney sustained a high ankle injury during Wednesday's practice and is planning to have surgery, leaving the top- ranked Hurricanes without one of their main weapons when they visit No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Sources told ‌ESPN that Toney would undergo surgery, leaving him ‌out of the lineup for at least four weeks, per the typical timeline for these types of injuries. That kind of ​absence would keep him available for the College Football Playoff.