Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Kane signs Bayern extension until 2029
Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. "I feel right at home at FC Bayern," Kane said in a statement.
" I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. "It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club."