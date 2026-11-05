Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Kane signs Bayern extension until 2029

Ballon d'Or ​winner Harry ​Kane has ‌signed a ​contract extension with Bayern Munich until June ‌30, 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. "I feel right at home ‌at FC Bayern," Kane said in ‌a statement.

" I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. ⁠We ​have ⁠a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, ⁠a fantastic manager. "It makes me very proud ​to be part of this ⁠club. My whole family is very happy ⁠here. ​I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to ⁠the future and I want to win ⁠many ⁠more titles with this great club."