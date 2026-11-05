"Rahul Gandhi a fraud": Rajeev Chandrasekhar's sharp jibe; accuses Congress of hypocrisy

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, in a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused him of political hypocrisy, double standards, and orchestrating manufactured narratives regarding the youth. 

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:58 IST
"Rahul Gandhi a fraud": Rajeev Chandrasekhar's sharp jibe; accuses Congress of hypocrisy
Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, in a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "fraudulent politician" and accused him of political hypocrisy, double standards, and orchestrating manufactured narratives regarding the youth. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Chandrasekhar asserted that the opposition's approach relies entirely on misleading campaigns rather than genuine governance.

Criticising the LoP, he said that the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' student outreach campaign and "manufacturing youth-related issues" have become the core politics of Rahul Gandhi. He further accused th Congress party of neglecting the issues of the youth in Keralam, labelling the party as "hypocrites." "There is a political leader whom I have called a fraud already, who goes around talking about 'Chhatron ki Goonj'. Chhatron ki Goonj and manufactured issues relating to the youth have become the politics of Rahul Gandhi. But Gandhi's and Congress's conduct in Keralam towards the youth is a sharp contrast and reflects the hypocrisy and double standards of the Congress party," he said.

Drawing parallels with the ongoing political friction over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chandrasekhar said that the Congress party constantly changes its stance regarding the SIR as per its convenience. He pointed out that the party stands against SIR in Delhi as they lost the election; however, in Keralam it favours the process after forming a government there. "Much like SIR, where in Delhi they will take one position against the SIR and another in favour in Keralam. In Keralam, they dont do anything to protect the rights of youth; they do not investigate PSE despite being 6 months in government. But in Delhi, Gandhi will make flowery speeches about youth and lost opportunities," he said.

Escalating his attack on Gandhi, the Keralam BJP President questioned his absence from addressing local employment crises in Keralam while staging the Chhatron ki Goonj program in other states. "When Rahul Gandhi talks about unemployment and Chhatron ki Goonj, when he can go to Tamil Nadu and have a program there, why doesn't he come to Kerala and talk about chronic unemployment and lack of opportunities for our children? Is Keralam's youth not deserving of a Chhatron ki Goonj and opportunities?" he said.

"So, I have no hesitation in repeating what I said a few months ago. Rahul Gandhi is a fraudulent politician and his politics is based on a facade of fraud," he added. (ANI)

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