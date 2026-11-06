West Bengal government to approach Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order staying KMC poll notification

Taking a swipe at those approaching the court, he said, "Those who are destined to lose the election go to court, while those who are set to win focus on election preparations."

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 22:40 IST
West Bengal government to approach Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order staying KMC poll notification
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his government would approach the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court's interim order staying the notification for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said that "We will approach the Supreme Court against this. I will wait till November 13. After that, I will appoint coordinators for all 209 wards," Adhikari said.

Taking a swipe at those approaching the court, he said, "Those who are destined to lose the election go to court, while those who are set to win focus on election preparations." "We are preparing for the election. We are going to win," he added.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing any notifications related to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections until the pending case is resolved. The directive was issued by a vacation division bench comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Arjun Roy Mukherjee. The court's interim order comes amid legal proceedings concerning the fresh delimitation of wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

As per the directive, the State Election Commission cannot issue any notifications concerning the municipal elections until the matter is finally resolved by the court. This comes after the West Bengal Congress wrote to the State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking correction of alleged irregularities in the delimitation of wards. A petition was filed earlier challenging the decision of the West Bengal government to increase the number of wards in KMC. The number has been increased from 144 to 209 ahead of the upcoming polls.

On this basis, the Calcutta High Court has now said that the State Election Commission can't call for KMC polls until the delimitation matter is decided. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tour

Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tou...

Global
2
Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Global
3
Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweight title

Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweigh...

Global
4
Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026