Gujarat CM participates in Saint Jalaram Bapa's 227th birth anniversary celebrations at Memnagar 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday attended the celebrations marking the 227th birth anniversary of saint Jalaram Bapa at Vivekanand Chowk, Gurukul, near Gunatit Nagar in Ahmedabad’s Memnagar area.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:27 IST
Gujarat CM participates in Saint Jalaram Bapa's 227th birth anniversary celebrations at Memnagar 
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday attended the celebrations marking the 227th birth anniversary of saint Jalaram Bapa at Vivekanand Chowk, Gurukul, near Gunatit Nagar in Ahmedabad’s Memnagar area. According to the Gujarat CMO, on this auspicious occasion, organised by the Seva Senior Citizens Group, Memnagar, the Chief Minister had darshan of Sant Jalaram Bapa and performed puja, praying for the state's happiness, peace, and prosperity.

CM Patel also greeted devotees from various communities and residents participating in the grand procession and extended his greetings on Jalaram Jayanti. Community leaders and members of the Senior Citizens Group warmly welcomed and felicitated the Chief Minister. The President, Vice-President and executive members of the Seva Senior Citizens Group, Memnagar, along with a large number of devotees and residents, actively participated in the programme, contributing to its successful organisation, as per the press release.

Community volunteers, Lohana community leaders and local corporators were also present for the event. Earlier today, paying tribute to Jalaram Bapa, the Chief Minister posted on X, "I am absorbed in the name of Ram, seeing Ram in everyone, I bow at His feet, glory, glory to Shri Jalaram. Countless salutations on the birth anniversary of the revered Jalaram Bapa, the foremost among saints, who regarded feeding the hungry and serving the poor and suffering as true devotion to God."

"The flame of the Sadavrat that Bapa kindled in Virpur still inspires us all today with a message of service and harmony," the X post read. (ANI)

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