UK regulator orders tougher action on child abuse material ahead of next year's social media ban

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:06 IST
UK regulator orders tougher action on child abuse material ahead of next year's social media ban

Britain's ​media regulator Ofcom on Monday ​tightened online child-safety rules, ‌requiring platforms to ​take stronger action against child sexual abuse material and grooming ahead of a planned ‌ban on social media access for under-16s.

The new duties, which Ofcom expects to take effect from early 2027 subject to parliamentary approval, will require social ‌media platforms, file-sharing services, pornography sites and other online services to ‌ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material. It will also require them to expand the use of technology to detect and remove known ⁠illegal images, ​and in ⁠some cases, deploy automated tools to identify previously unknown content.

Britain announced in June its ⁠plan to ban under-16s from accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, ​Instagram, Snapchat and X, saying the measures would help "give kids their childhood ⁠back." Ofcom said the new measures announced on Monday were needed because of the scale ⁠of ​child sexual abuse material online, which it said had been exacerbated by advances in artificial intelligence.

"While we have seen progress from ⁠industry on tackling child sexual abuse on their platforms, we are not ⁠satisfied that enough ⁠is being done," said Oliver Griffiths, director of Ofcom's Online Safety Group.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026