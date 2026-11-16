Saket building collapse case: Court extends interim bail to building owner for 8 weeks on old age, medical grounds 

The Saket District Court has extended the interim bail of the building owner for eight weeks on age and medical grounds. He is one of the accused in the Saket building collapse case of May 2026. Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet against three accused persons. Six people died, and several others were injured in the incident. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pawan Kumar on Saturday extended the interim bail after considering the submissions and medical conditions of Karamvir Singh.

"The applicant is 71 years old and has been suffering from various ailments. Considering the age and above-mentioned medical condition of the applicant, it would not be appropriate to send the applicant to custody, and accordingly, the interim bail of the accused is further extended for the period of 08 weeks, till 16.01.2027, on the same terms and conditions," ASJ Pawan Kumar ordered on November 14. Earlier, he was granted interim bail on October 16, 2026, on medical grounds. Subsequently, he approached the court for extension of the interim bail on the ground of age and his medical condition.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan alongwith Chandvir Sheoran appeared for the accused and submitted that he was admitted in Venkateshwar Hospital with the complaint of shortness of breath, burning micturition with haematuria, chest pain, headache and back ache. The applicant remained hospitalised till October 30, 2026. It was further submitted that on November 4, 2026, the accused underwent bronchoscopy with EBUS of lymph nodes. The lymph nodes remained under evaluation, and the report of AFB culture was to be received after six weeks.

On November 11, the accused was examined by a cardiologist, and he advised HUTT and the same is scheduled for December 9. On the same day, the applicant was reviewed by the internal medicine in OPD, the counsel added. It was also submitted that on November 12, at about 1:15 am, the accused was again admitted in the hospital with the complaint of breathlessness, cough, severe weakness, etc.

At the time of admission, the oxygen saturation of the applicant was 90% on 1 litre of oxygen. The applicant has been managed in the ICU with oxygen inhalation. The applicant is still hospitalised in intensive care, the counsel submitted. On August 22, the court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police for the alleged offences of Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder, etc.

On August 13, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the Said-Ul-Ajaib village Building collapse case of May 30, 2026. The charge sheet has been filed against 3 accused persons for the offence under section 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to Murder), 290 (Negligent conduct during pulling down, repair or Construction of a building), 125 (a) (causing hurt due to rash or negligent act endangering human life or safety of others), 125 (b) (causing grievous hurt due to rash or negligent act endangering human life or safety of others) and 3 (5) (Common intention) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three persons named as accused are Karamvir Singh, Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta. Karamvir Singh is the owner of the building. Khatri and Gupta are builders. All accused persons were arrested by Delhi Police. As per the Delhi Police FIR lodged at Mehrauli Police Station, the building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. (ANI)