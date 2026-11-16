Piyush Goyal urges Indian, Egyptian startups to build global businesses beyond borders in fintech, healthcare, and green tech

Union Minister Piyush Goyal called on entrepreneurs from India and Egypt to look beyond national boundaries and create businesses capable of competing globally "from the Nile to the Ganga." While addressing the gathering at the Egypt-India startup forum, Goyal emphasised that startups needed to explore new markets, cross-border investments, and partnerships to test and scale their solutions. He noted that putting both ecosystems to work on a shared platform would turn ideas and innovation into shared prosperity for the two nations.

"I would like to encourage all entrepreneurs to look beyond national boundaries, beyond our borders, bring together our strengths, create businesses that can compete globally from the Nile to the Ganga," Goyal said. Identifying key sectors for collaboration, the minister pointed to fintech as a primary area where India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Egypt's InstaPay shared a common vision. He stated that co-building cross-border payment systems, paired with recently launched local currency trade, would boost bilateral commerce and expand low-cost digital payments across Egypt.

"Together, we should not merely introduce our ecosystems; we should put them to work on a shared platform towards the future," the minister said. Beyond digital payments, Goyal highlighted agriculture, water management, healthcare, and heritage tourism as avenues for joint innovation. He suggested that startups from both countries could co-create solutions in precision irrigation, desalination, and cold chains to manage scarce water resources.

In health tech and pharmaceuticals, he proposed developing affordable diagnostics and medical devices to serve not only India and Egypt, but also the wider regions of Africa and Asia. "The real strength of startups is not measured only by the number of unicorns or the total number of startups it produces. It is measured by its ability to solve problems, create employment, improve lives, and delve into solutions that can serve the world," Goyal added.

The minister also urged entrepreneurs to use augmented reality, virtual reality, and smart travel portals to bring monuments like the Egyptian pyramids and the Taj Mahal to life. Additionally, he stressed the need to build green hydrogen, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence technologies in languages such as Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi for the Global South. Tracing bilateral trade back thousands of years, Goyal cited historical links such as the 1,800-year-old Muziris Papyrus, which recorded a shipping loan between Kerala and Alexandria. He noted that while business methods had changed, the shared spirit of enterprise remained the same.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, innovation cannot thrive in isolation. Startups need to work in new markets, need to explore new opportunities, opportunities to learn avenues for cross-border investment and partnerships that enable them to test their ideas and adapt their thoughts and scale their solutions across borders," Goyal said. Detailing India's domestic growth over the last decade under the Startup India initiative, Goyal stated that the country became the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with nearly 250,000 registered startups across 770 districts, over 130 unicorns, and 48 per cent of ventures featuring at least one woman director or co-founder.

He invited Egyptian founders to collaborate in India, noting that the upcoming startup event date had been moved up to January. The bilateral trade between India and Egypt was USD 6.5 billion in FY 2025-26. India’s main items of exports to Egypt are petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals, cotton yarn, buffalo meat and drugs & pharmaceuticals. Main items of imports from Egypt are petroleum products, inorganic chemicals, metallic & non-metallic compounds and citrus fruits. (ANI)