Mandya: Revenue files found in dustbin: one more officer suspended in Nagamangala case

In connection with the case of revenue department files found in the garbage bin at Nagamangala taluk office, another officer has been suspended. Deputy Tahsildar M Manjunath has been suspended in connection with the case. Earlier, Second Division Assistant Ashok Kumar was suspended by the Deputy Commissioner.

The suspension order was issued by Revenue Department Under Secretary Narasimhamurthy based on the report of Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, citing dereliction of duty. Manjunath was serving as Grade-2 Tahsildar in charge of records at Nagamangala.

The incident dates back to September 15, when files containing farmers' land documents - including RTC, MR, Index and other records - were found in a dustbin beside the Nagamangala taluk office. The old records, which were supposed to be preserved in the taluk office record room, were dumped in the garbage bin, raising several suspicions. The public expressed outrage after seeing original land records of farmers thrown in the dustbin. There were allegations that documents were dumped in the bin fearing exposure of corruption in the Revenue Department, with the public demanding a comprehensive probe into the matter.

While the DC had earlier suspended Second Division Assistant M Ashok Kumar in this connection, now Deputy Tahsildar Manjunath has also been suspended for failure to properly maintain government files. Manjunath, who faces several public allegations, has been suspended under the Revenue Department Act for negligence. The public has demanded a thorough investigation into the case. (ANI)