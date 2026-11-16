Karnataka: Ballari man murdered by friends over money dispute, accused held

A man who went missing last month was allegedly murdered by four of his friends following a financial dispute in Ballari. The accused reportedly burnt his body near Herakallu and threw the burnt bones and ashes into the Tungabhadra River to destroy evidence. Police have taken all four accused into custody

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:55 IST
Karnataka: Ballari man murdered by friends over money dispute, accused held
Representative image ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who went missing last month was allegedly murdered by his own friends over a financial dispute in Ballari, Karnataka. In an attempt to destroy evidence and prevent the body from being found, the accused allegedly burnt the body to ashes and threw the remains into the Tungabhadra River, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sajjal Hanumanth. "He went missing on the 28th of last month, following which his family lodged a missing person complaint at the Tekkalakote police station."

During the investigation into the missing person case, police uncovered that Hanumanth had been murdered. According to the police, the crime was committed by four of his friends, identified as Upendra, Shashikumar, Mallikarjuna and Gangadhara. The murder allegedly took place following a quarrel over money between the friends.

After killing Hanumanth, the accused allegedly attempted to destroy evidence. They took his body to a hillock near Herakallu and burnt it. The burnt bones and ashes were later thrown into the Tungabhadra River to ensure that no evidence of the crime was found, police said. The murder came to light after police tracked the mobile tower locations of the accused and conducted further investigation.

The accused have been taken into custody, police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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