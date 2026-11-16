Delhi Capitals strengthens grassroots cricket development through CEC Gurgaon partnership

Delhi Capitals has strengthened its grassroots cricket development programme with the addition of CEC Gurgaon, a cricket academy based in Baliyawas, Gurgaon, to its partner academy network. The association aims to create greater access to structured coaching, performance support and competitive opportunities for aspiring cricketers in Delhi-NCR. Owned and operated by CHSPL, CEC Gurgaon will continue to manage the academy’s day-to-day operations and training programmes, with Delhi Capitals providing cricket development support as part of the partnership, as per a press release.

CEC Gurgaon offers an assessment-led programme designed to identify and nurture promising cricketers through specialist coaching, performance analysis, strength and conditioning, sports psychology and regular competitive exposure. The academy has established a track record of preparing players for competitive cricket, including BCCI competitions such as the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16), Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19), C.K. Nayudu Trophy and State A Trophy (U-23), as well as senior State T20 leagues and U-16 and U-19 National Cricket Academy (NCA) camps. The academy has also hosted visiting cricketers with experience in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “Grassroots development is an important part of our commitment to the game, and our partner academy network allows us to engage with young cricketers beyond the professional arena. We are pleased to welcome CEC Gurgaon to the network and support its efforts to create a strong development environment for aspiring players. With a growing presence across India and overseas, we aim to contribute to the cricketing ecosystem by helping young talent access quality coaching, guidance and opportunities to progress.” Sameer Akhil Kachru, Promoter, CHSPL, which owns and operates CEC Gurgaon, said: “Our vision is to establish CEC Gurgaon as a high-performance destination where talented cricketers from India and overseas can develop their game. We have invested in specialist infrastructure, video analysis and professional coaching to support this ambition. Our team will continue to lead the academy’s operations and programme delivery, with the Delhi Capitals partnership strengthening our cricket development approach. Our focus remains on providing players with individual attention, competitive exposure and the right support to help them progress to higher levels of the game.”

Delhi Capitals continues to invest in grassroots cricket through a growing network of partner academies that aims to extend its cricketing expertise and development ecosystem beyond the professional game. Alongside its initiatives in Delhi-NCR, where the franchise has five partner academies, the network has a presence in Bengaluru and international markets including Seattle, New Jersey, Connecticut, London, Canada and Jeddah. Through these partnerships, Delhi Capitals seeks to support young players across different regions by connecting them with structured coaching, development-led programmes and opportunities to strengthen their competitive foundations. CEC Gurgaon’s addition further expands the Delhi Capitals partner academy network, bringing together development programmes across domestic and international markets. The initiative reflects the franchise’s continued focus on grassroots engagement, talent identification and creating pathways for aspiring cricketers to develop their skills and pursue opportunities in the sport. (ANI)