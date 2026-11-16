Chinese premier lauds 'extraordinary' ties with ASEAN ahead of Trump visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday hailed what he called "truly extraordinary" achievements of China and Southeast Asia in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade at a summit ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival. In remarks to leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ‌in Manila, Li said that at a time of growing unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflict, economic relations between China and ASEAN had only strengthened.

"The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily," he said, citing annual trade with the 11-member ASEAN last year of more than $1 trillion and cumulative two-way investment of more than $500 billion. "We remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavour to make the pie bigger," he said.

China is ASEAN's ‌biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – are keen to expand ties with the United States amid trade and diplomatic uncertainty ‌under the Trump administration. According to a readout of Li's remarks by state news agency Xinhua, he said that in today's turbulent world "it is all the more important for China and ASEAN to stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

TRUMP TO FACE PROTESTS IN MANILA Trump is due to arrive in Manila on Tuesday towards the end of the summit ahead of his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, where a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled.

Anti-Trump protests are expected when he arrives in Manila, after four days of ⁠demonstrations and the ​burning of Trump effigies by leftist groups, students, and workers ⁠demanding an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative. In Manila, Trump will meet ASEAN leaders and attend his first meeting of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific powers – the US, Japan, Australia and India – the first such gathering in two years.

His predecessor Joe ⁠Biden saw the Quad as a signature foreign policy achievement and stressed the importance of maintaining it during his six meetings with the group. The Quad is widely considered an attempt to counterbalance China's influence in the region, including by Beijing, although its members have said the ​grouping is not directed against any one country.

UN READY TO HELP ANY DENUCLEARISATION MOVE ASEAN held talks on Monday with the leaders of Australia, South Korea and the United Nations, whose Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated calls for ⁠a ceasefire in Ukraine and for greater humanitarian access in war-torn Myanmar.

Referring to trilateral talks planned in Shenzhen on Thursday, Guterres also said the UN was ready to fully engage on any denuclearisation initiative between the United States, Russia and China, despite a lack of certainty about such an outcome. Trump has previously ⁠said ​he thought a denuclearisation deal with Russia and China was possible. China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the trilateral talks would "promote world peace and stability".

"This is what we would like to see," Guterres said about denuclearisation. "It's not yet guaranteed that we will get there." South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday proposed new initiatives on AI and creative industries to ASEAN and said negotiations to expand their free trade deal were progressing.

"We must respond proactively to the changing global trade environment ⁠and move forward together towards an era of $300 billion in annual trade," he said. The ASEAN leaders' summit ended on Sunday without completing a protracted code of conduct with Beijing to try to manage disputes over the South China ⁠Sea, which ASEAN chair the Philippines had hoped could be wrapped ⁠up this year.

ASEAN also resolved to continue its policy of excluding Myanmar's leaders from its summits, but left the door open for a return if "sustained and concrete progress" on a peace plan agreed long ago with ASEAN can be demonstrated. The meeting also saw an apology from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia over the impact of sustained ‌transboundary haze from months of wildfires.